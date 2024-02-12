Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $89,971.02 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015701 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,544.30 or 0.99588165 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00185260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00808876 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $83,809.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.