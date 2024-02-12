Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,700 shares, an increase of 1,690.6% from the January 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Jin Medical International Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZJYL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. 194,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,587. Jin Medical International has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69.
