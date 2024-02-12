Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ JWEL traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. Jowell Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

Institutional Trading of Jowell Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Jowell Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jowell Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

