JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $267.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $267.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $245.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average is $212.37. CDW has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDW will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

