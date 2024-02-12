JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $45.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.79.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after buying an additional 3,340,328 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,013,000 after buying an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after buying an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

