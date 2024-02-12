JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $100.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 75.73.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 115.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 72.47. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 126.58.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ARM will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,092,000. Finally, Intel Corp acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,965,000.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.