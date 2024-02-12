JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $60.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. Rapid7 has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $61.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

