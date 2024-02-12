JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Target Price to $21.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

CMP stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $41.15.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -41.10%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,508,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

