Julie A. Huber Sells 1,050 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) EVP Julie A. Huber sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $33,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,344.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. 31,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,925. The company has a market capitalization of $516.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,061,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

