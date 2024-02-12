JW Asset Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JW Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 4.7% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 64.4% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 117.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,602,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $538.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

