Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Kava has a market capitalization of $787.88 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00082156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00026774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000774 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,773 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

