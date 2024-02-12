Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellanova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Kellanova stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 25.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at $5,896,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

