Keller Group (LON:KLR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,250 ($15.67) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 853 ($10.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. Keller Group has a 52-week low of GBX 618.80 ($7.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 894 ($11.21). The stock has a market cap of £620.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 851.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 803.29.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

