Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after buying an additional 3,328,786 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after buying an additional 820,864 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 349,174 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

