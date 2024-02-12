Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,072,730,000 after acquiring an additional 658,163 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $172.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $123.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

