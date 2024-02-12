KeyCorp Boosts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $135.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.36.

SYNA opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.61. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,376,000 after buying an additional 551,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after purchasing an additional 443,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,515,000 after purchasing an additional 341,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

