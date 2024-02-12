KeyCorp Raises Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $185.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $162.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $163.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

