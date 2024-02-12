KeyCorp Raises Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $115.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.29.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $110.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

