Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Raised by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.66. 2,239,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,164,851. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

