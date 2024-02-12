KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) CEO Acquires $252,720.00 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KREF stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a current ratio of 361.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KREF

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.