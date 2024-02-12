KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Lowered to $11.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KREF. Raymond James reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a current ratio of 361.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.21%.

In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,315,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,543,000 after buying an additional 52,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

