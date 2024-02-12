Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,275,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 5,380,892 shares.The stock last traded at $5.82 and had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $510,572.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14,053.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 472,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,807,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 148,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

