Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $101.03 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

