Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70.
About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
