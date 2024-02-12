Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $334.93 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $335.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

