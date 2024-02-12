Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,519 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Veritable L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.