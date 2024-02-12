Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.