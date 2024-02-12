Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock opened at $73.66 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.