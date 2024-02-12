Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $43.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,063,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 265.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 574,379 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 6,544.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 473,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 84.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 466,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

