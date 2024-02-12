Leidos (LDOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $113.53 on Monday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 8.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

