Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.13.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$28.73.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total value of C$31,676.61. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. Also, Senior Officer Jean-David Saint-Martin sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total transaction of C$186,690.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,790 shares of company stock valued at $554,365. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

