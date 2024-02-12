Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.
LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 57 ($0.71).
In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 142,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £67,059.60 ($84,066.19). 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
