Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 6.5% Higher

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 5,539,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 44,747,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Lucid Group by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

