Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $415.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $430.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $500.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $470.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

