Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.86.
Lumentum Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Read More
