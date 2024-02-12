Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of MAC opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Macerich has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

