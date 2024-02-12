Macquarie Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $192.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $192.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

