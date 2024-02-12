Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at CIBC

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE MGA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73. Magna International has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

