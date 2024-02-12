Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Magna International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Magna International stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$74.26. 498,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,920. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$64.41 and a twelve month high of C$87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magna International

In other news, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total transaction of C$532,623.00. In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 40,500 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$3,037,500.00. Also, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total transaction of C$532,623.00. Insiders sold 55,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,485 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

