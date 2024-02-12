Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 1.98% of Markel Group worth $385,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,434.01 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,420.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,445.93.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

