Marsico Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.08. 1,204,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,796. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

