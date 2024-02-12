Marsico Capital Management LLC Buys 2,648 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 2.4% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $55,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $5.29 on Monday, reaching $432.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,048. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.