Marsico Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ferrari by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RACE traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $387.23. 79,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $252.17 and a 1 year high of $393.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.92.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

