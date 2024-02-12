Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marsico Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $654.95. 320,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,333. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

