Marsico Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.5% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $80,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $721.60. 615,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,049. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $669.74 and its 200 day moving average is $599.99. The stock has a market cap of $320.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $728.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

