Marsico Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. HEICO makes up 0.6% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of HEICO worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

HEICO Trading Down 0.0 %

HEI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.99. 39,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $191.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.84.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

