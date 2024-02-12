Marsico Capital Management LLC Invests $4.36 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 46,319 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $70.18. 6,444,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,183,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

