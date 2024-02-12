Marsico Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 0.7% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Amphenol by 4.2% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 225,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,346,500 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 499,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

