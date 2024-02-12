Marsico Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after acquiring an additional 140,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $471.98. 381,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,870. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.33. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

