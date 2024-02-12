Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 96,461 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,461 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $516.32. The stock had a trading volume of 992,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $477.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

